From the Sumter County Sheriff's Office (SCSO):
A 73-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday morning, after detectives with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on a home in The Villages.
According to the SCSO, Zane Paul Stalter (03/20/1948) was arrested on 12 counts of possession of child pornography. Due to the number of videos, his charges were reclassified as second-degree felonies.
Detectives working the case are assigned to Child Exploitation Investigations and are members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Federal Task Force (ICAC). They received information that an individual residing at the home was uploading videos of child pornography. Most of the videos depicted children under the age of 14. After an extensive investigation, probable cause was developed to obtain the search warrant.
If you have any information about this investigation, please contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352-793-2621. To remain anonymous, you can call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).