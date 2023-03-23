SECO Energy members elected representatives to serve on the SECO Energy Board of Trustees for the upcoming year. District 2 members re-elected Joyce Anderson, District 4 members re-elected Richard Dennison and District 6 members re-elected Mike Muffett.
SECO Energy is a not-for-profit electric cooperative, operated for and owned by its members. SECO’s service area is geographically divided into nine districts. One trustee is elected from each of the nine districts to represent their fellow members on SECO’s nine-member board.
Collectively, the board represents the SECO membership, meeting monthly to monitor the financial status of the cooperative while providing fiduciary oversight and participating in policy decisions that serve the best interests of the membership at large.
All three have earned the Director Gold Credential from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) which is the highest trustee accreditation from the NRECA.
Anderson has been a SECO member since 2017 and was first elected to serve in 2020. She also serves in an officer position as secretary-treasurer.
“Thank you to all District 2 members who were able to attend the District Meeting and for once again entrusting me to serve as your trustee. It has been my honor to serve as the District 2 Trustee for the last three years. I have enjoyed learning about SECO Energy, serving the membership as a whole and continuing my Board of Trustees education through the NRECA and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve my community,” Anderson said.
Dennison was first elected in 2015 and has served as both president and vice president. He has also participated in continuing education classes through the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) to maintain his Director Gold Credential which is the highest trustee accreditation from the NRECA.
“Thank you to all District 4 members who attended the meeting. We are thankful for your SECO membership and your participation. I enjoy working with my community and fellow SECO members through my Board of Trustees service and look forward to promoting SECO and its successes,” Dennison said.
Muffett has been a member since 1984 and was first elected to the board in 2020.
“Thank you to all District 6 members who attended the District Meeting and participated in SECO Energy’s democratic voting process. I am grateful for the community support I have received from District 6 members and SECO’s membership as a whole. Serving my community through my SECO Energy Board of Trustees service is an honor,” Muffett said.