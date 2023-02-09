This is a series to introduce the public to some of Sumter County’s newest teachers. This week, the focus is on Linda Sellers.
Teacher Linda Sellers hopes to teach kids to love science.
“Or at least understand it,” she said.
“I would like them to leave me either excited about science, understand it or at least not afraid of it.”
And she works at it – she said her philosophy in the classroom is to “Make Science fun!”
Sellers is new to teaching and new to the Sumter school district.
“I was a biologist in my previous life. Science is what I did, and it is what I love.”
She graduated Michigan State in 1984 – her focus study was biology. In 2017, she graduated Newberry College, where her focus was Environmental Bio, she said.
She said she credits her parents with where she has come in her career.
“My mother was a teacher (English) and my father a scientist, I get to have the honor of both job titles, thanks to their encouragement and love,” she said.
“Going back to college a second time, as an older student, allowed me peak into the world I would on day enter. The friendships and advice I received from the younger students, was priceless.”
Outside the classroom, Sellers said the most memorable time in her life was becoming a mom.
She said she has a son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Mariah.
“And I care for my father and aunt and have the best extended family.”
Outside the classroom, just for fun, Sellers enjoys reading, hiking, traveling and is waiting, “… patiently for grandbabies,” she said.
Of things that have surprised her most in life, Sellers said it’s that “… the “miss-turns” in your life are often the right path needed.”