Seven people were arrested on Friday, Feb. 3 when the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotic search warrant on C.R. 405 C in Lake Panasoffkee.
According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the Special Investigation Squad served the warrant at a residence maintained and in the physical control of Kathy Marie Young. She was arrested for trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, keep/own a structure used to sell drugs, possession of marijuana - less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of fentanyl with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Young was transported to the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $49,000.
Numerous structures were located on the property and during the search, approximately 39.34 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 2.47 grams of fentanyl and approximately 26 grams of hydrocodone, along with less than 20 grams of marijuana were located, according to the SCSO.
Investigators also discovered numerous items of drug paraphernalia, including plastic baggies for packaging illicit drugs, digital scales, glass smoking devices and three firearms – a Churchill 12-gauge shotgun, a Jennings 380 semi-automatic handgun, and an LC9R Ruger 9mm semi-automatic handgun.
A stolen trailer was also found and returned to its owner.
According to the SCSO, others arrested were: Ronald Glenn Perry –possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, keep/own a structure used to sell drugs, possession of marijuana - less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of fentanyl with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $24,000; Dewayne Henry Jackson Bryant was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $3,000; Brittany Nicole Cole was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $3,000; James Woodrow Young was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bond was set at $3,000; Christina Marie Bolitho was arrested for possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,000; Lamardreniq Raheim Warthen was arrested for possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,000. All were booked into the Sumter County Detention Center.
The execution of the warrant stems from ongoing investigations in Lake Panasoffkee, Sumterville, Croom, Nobleton and Bushnell areas, where the unit is working to combat illicit drug activity in Sumter County.
The SCSO emphasizes that these arrests are only a small part of their continuing efforts and that enforcement efforts will continue throughout the county.
As always, the sheriff’s office requests help from the community. If you have valuable information that you would like to share, detectives ask that you contact them at 352-793-2161 and urge, “If you see something, say something.”
You can also report criminal activity anonymously through Crimeline at 1-(800)-423-TIPS.