This is a series to introduce the public to some of Sumter County’s newest teachers. This week’s focus is on Brianna Swartzfager – South Sumter High School.
Brianna Swartzfager said she became an agriculture teacher because of, “My passion is for the agriculture industry, specifically the food animal industry. I enjoy instilling my passion and knowledge of the agriculture industry into our future agricultural leaders.”
She’s been a teacher for five years and is currently at South Sumter High School.
Swartzfager graduated with her bachelor’s in Animal Sciences, from the University of Florida in 2015 and her master’s in Agricultural Education and Communication the university in 2021.
“Receiving my masters in Agricultural Education and Communication has been a very memorable moment in pursing my teaching career, as well as coaching two state championships in the FFA Meat Evaluation contest,” Swartzfager said of rewarding things in her career.
She said her husband and her mother have been most influential in her career.
“My husband and mother had the greatest influence in my teaching career. My mother is a 30-plus year elementary school teacher. My husband encouraged me to take my first high school agriculture teaching job shortly after we graduated college.”
Of where she has come in her life, “I believe my faith in Christ has given me my purpose in life and has led me to this point. In addition, my husband has inspired my teaching career path greatly. He has believed in my abilities and encouraged me throughout my teaching career.”
At home, she said the most memorable moments in her life have “…been marrying my husband and the birth of our two girls.”
As for teaching, “I believe that teaching is essential because it makes all other professions possible.”
“I hope that my enthusiasm towards the sustainability of the agriculture industry will encourage my students to pursue careers in the ag industry, as well as create more responsible citizens.”
“I believe in instilling my passion and dedication to the agriculture industry to the next generation of farmers, ranchers and agriculturalists within the classroom. I believe in order to create a sustainable future, it is imperative to teach the next generations why agriculture is crucial.”
She and her husband, David, are teaching partners at the high school – while she teaches ag, he teaches Welding and Technical Agriculture Operations.
Outside the classroom, “I enjoy working with and riding horses, working in the greenhouse for our family business and spending time with my loved ones.” The family lives on a ranch in Sumter County.
Of things that have surprised her most, Swartzfager said, “I have always found it surprising how much we as individuals, both children and adults, can overcome adversity when presented with difficult circumstances.”
Anything surprising about her?
“Throughout high school, I competed in multiple rodeo events, including barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying and breakaway roping. I can also play the piano.”