The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office honored Sumter sheriff’s Lt. Robert Capps and Det. Donald Fender recently, for their “sacrifices and relentless efforts,” service on the sheriff’s office SWAT team. The office noted that Capps (14 years) and Fender (12 years) spent time away from family, faced exceptional risks and put in much effort in their service on the team. They retired from SWAT, but continue with the sheriff’s office.
