The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office began utilizing volunteers circa 1998. Currently, a number of volunteers work at the Villages Annex located on 466. The volunteers at the annex assist by performing several duties including manning the front desk, answering incoming calls and helping to manage our Peace of Mind program.
Additionally, they help with general office work, putting together brochures and other paperwork and even assist our Community Outreach Coordinators by working at various sheriff’s office events.
At this time, each annex volunteer is assigned to work from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. I am proud of the success of our volunteer program. Our hardworking volunteers are an asset to my agency and I appreciate every one of them.
Due to the overwhelming success of our annex volunteers, we recently looked into other areas we could benefit from having volunteers. We quickly realized volunteers could be utilized to help relieve our patrol deputies, which led to forming our Funeral Escort Unit. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office performs an estimated 275 funeral escorts annually, with the average escort taking two hours or more.
The 21 initial volunteers began training in March 2022 and were on the road in the SCSO “Civilian Volunteer” cruisers in early May. The Funeral Escort Unit volunteers are utilized for these funeral escorts throughout the county.
In addition, the team assists with traffic control for events at the Florida National Cemetery and related tasks as the needs arise. The Funeral Escort Unit is still new but is already proving its value.
The utilization of our four escort vehicles, is effectively replacing 8 hours’ worth of working deputy time. So far, since its inception, our Funeral Escort Unit volunteers have worked 600-plus hours, freeing up our patrol deputies to respond to calls for service from our citizens.
I am extremely proud of the success of both of our Volunteer Units and the savings it brings to our taxpayers.
We have a generous community who is willing to give to help keep Sumter County great and it shows.
William O. “Bill” Farmer
Sheriff – Sumter County