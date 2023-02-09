The Florida Sheriff’s Association (FSA) recognized Sheriff Bill Farmer for outstanding vision, dedication and service, and his leadership as the Florida Model Jail Standards Commission Chairman for the past six years, during the FSA Winter Conference. Farmer (second from left), is shown with his wife Linda, Chris Haworth and Sumter sheriff’s Underdeputy Pat Breeden (far right).
