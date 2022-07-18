Now that hurricane season has officially begun it’s time to make sure all the preparations are made. Last year, hurricane season ended above average for the sixth consecutive year, with 2021 being the third most active season on record.
This year the National Hurricane Center is forecasting between 14 to 21 named storms, including three to six major storms. As you all know we are not immune to storms or the impact they have.
Early preparation is key, now is the time to plan evacuation options and learn where your nearest shelters are. In the event of a storm, we work with Sumter County Emergency Management to keep you safe and informed. It’s up to you to make sure you’re storm ready.
Keep non-perishable emergency supplies on hand, including non-perishable food, flashlights, extra batteries, medications, water and first aid supplies.
Create a home inventory, review your insurance policies and finally take steps to protect your home and belongings.
Once a Hurricane Watch is issued, you should prepare your yard, fill your gas tank, charge your cellphone and gather any insurance paperwork you should need in the event you evacuate.
Don’t wait until the storm is approaching to get prepared, you may not be able to find the supplies you need.
To stay informed on weather threats and other important information sign up for AlertSumter at sumterprepares.com, follow the Sheriff’s Office on social media, and download our app through the App Store or Google Play.