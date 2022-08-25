A 19-year-old man was accidentally shot and killed by his father in Webster, on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Lindsay McGeorge reportedly thought his son, Jaiden McGeorge, was a burglar.
Earlier in the evening, deputies had responded to the same address in reference to a possible burglary in progress. There, the senior McGeorge had reported seeing three people trying to enter his residence, claiming one of them was armed with a handgun. Deputies responded and cleared the scene as unfounded.
No additional details were available.
At this time, no charges have been filed.
The investigation is active and ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office, and anyone with information regarding the case is asked that they contact investigators at 352-793-2621. To remain anonymous, contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).