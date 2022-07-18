The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam involving calls from a subject claiming to be an SCSO deputy (sometimes automated), who tell victims they have active warrants for their arrest.
The caller tells victims they must send money or buy gift cards for a designated amount so the warrants can be “processed,” and the victims can avoid arrest or similar language. Such calls have come from various numbers, which appear to be internet-based, and are likely used as a “spoof” to disguise the number from which the call actually originates.
Law enforcement agencies do not solicit payments from subject ts with active arrest warrants. If you receive such a call, be aware it is a scam and DO NOT send money, buy gift cards or provide the caller with personal information! If you have questions regarding the authenticity of any law enforcement contact, call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352-793-2621.