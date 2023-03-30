Villages resident Gary Paul Slesinski was arrested Friday, March 24, after a three-month investigation led authorities to obtain a search warrant at a home on Abaco Path, according to a Sumter County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Detectives assigned to Child Exploitation Investigations, and who are members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Federal Task Force (ICAC), received information that an individual residing at this address was distributing child pornography, including an image of a child who appeared to be under the age of 10 and Slesinski was charged with two counts of transmitting child pornography, according to the press release.
The investigation is continuing, which includes a forensic review of his electronic devices.
If you have any information regarding this case, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is requesting that you contact them at 352-793-2621. To remain anonymous, you can call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).