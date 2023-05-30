Authorities are investigating what appears to a murder-suicide in The Villages, after the bodies of two people were found this morning, according to a press release from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a home in the development just after 10 a.m. Tuesday morning – May 30, in reference to a well-being check.
While checking the residence from the outside, deputies observed a person laying on the floor and made entry into the residence. Inside, they found a white male and white female, both apparently dead from gunshot wounds, according to the report.
The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.