Sheriff's office investigating

Authorities are investigating what appears to a murder-suicide in The Villages, after the bodies of two people were found this morning, according to a press release from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home in the development just after 10 a.m. Tuesday morning – May 30, in reference to a well-being check.

While checking the residence from the outside, deputies observed a person laying on the floor and made entry into the residence. Inside, they found a white male and white female, both apparently dead from gunshot wounds, according to the report.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.

Recommended for you