If you can paint it, build it, sew it, grow it, cook it, collect it, then most likely you can enter it into the Sumter County Fair Family Living Exhibit. The exhibit hall is open to all youth and adults.
Now is the time to get your projects in motion or gather the treasures you’ve made over the past year and prepare them for entry. All items are judged and earn a ribbon – blue, red, or white. Youth who enter have the opportunity to earn premium money for items that win first place and best of show.
You still have plenty of time before the county fair starts Friday, March 3, but it’s definitely time to start your projects and make your plans to enter.
Check-in dates are Friday, Feb. 24 from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (adult entries only during this time) and on Monday, Feb. 27 from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. (both youth and adults), at the Sumter County Fairgrounds, 7620 SR 471 in Bushnell. Due to limited space, no items will be accepted before Friday, Feb. 24.
Entry forms and rules are now available –online at www.sumterfair.net, https://sites.google.com/ufl.edu/sumter-county-4-h/events-activities or hard copies can be obtained at the UF/IFAS Extension Office (7620 SR 471, Ste. 2 Bushnell).
For more information or questions, please contact the UF/IFAS Extension Sumter County 4-H Office at 352-569-6863.