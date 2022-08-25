First state officer from Sumter in over 50 years
Sumter County 4-H Positive Youth Development Extension Agent
It’s been a big summer for Sumter County 4-H members. Not only did they have two youths place first in the state competitions, but member Lizzie Shurley was elected the 2022-2023 Florida 4-H State Council Reporter – the first Florida 4-H State Officer from Sumter County in over 50 years.
Lizzie isn’t new on the scene in Florida 4-H. She is beginning her third year on the Florida 4-H District VII Council Officer team and her second year as council president. The District VII Council serves the youth in Sumter, Marion, Hernando and Citrus counties.
“I want more youth to see the benefits of 4-H and to become more active at the District and State levels. I hope to set an example for them to follow and show them what all they can accomplish in 4-H,” she said.
She’s also been a member of the Florida 4-H State Executive Board - a group of Senior 4-H members who form committees to conduct the business of Florida 4-H. This past year, Lizzie served on the Communication and Council Support (CCS) and Florida 4-H Legislature committees. The CCS committee is responsible for managing the Florida 4-H social media accounts and creating marketing graphics for state events. The Florida 4-H Legislature committee serves to plan the annual 4-H Legislature event, a mock legislative session held in the state capitol each summer.
In addition to her big election win, Lizzie was also awarded a scholarship to attend the 2022 Nation 4-H Congress event held annually in Atlanta, Ga. and placed first in the state with her Money Management Illustrated Talk “Invest in Your Future 4-H!”.
In addition to Lizzie’s success, Sumter 4-H is also proud to announce that member Wyatt Davis placed first in the state in Public Speaking with his speech, “There is No Alternative to Beef,” against a large group of talented speakers.
Sumter 4-H is proud of the accomplishments of both Lizzie and Wyatt and we can’t wait to see what these two do in the future.
If you would like to provide financial support to the Sumter County 4-H Program, you can do so online by donating to our annual operations budget by scanning the QR code below! Your donations drive the success of youth like Lizzie and Wyatt. We appreciate the generosity and support of our community!