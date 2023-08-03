Sign up to fight hunger
In 2022, Rise Against Hunger packaged 4.45 million meals to feed people around the world. Whether the food shortages are caused by flooding, drought, disease or loss of family, Rise Against Hunger distributes meals to anyone in need. From Vietnam to Sudan to Honduras to Poland to dozens of other countries, Rise Against Hunger will provide continuing food support. All of this is an effort to propel the world forward to a life without hunger.
We, at Lake Deaton UMC, packaged 10,000 of those meals in one morning last year! It's time to do it again! Volunteer for Friday, Sept. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon. You must stand for some jobs, other tasks can be done while sitting. Very few jobs require lifting.
We'll look like a very efficient assembly line. There is a place for you. Sign up at https://www.lakedeatonumc.com/upcoming-events.
For more about the goals of Rise Against Hunger, look here: https://www.riseagainsthunger.org.
Lake Deaton UMC