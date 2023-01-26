South Sumter High School’s Speech and Debate stays busy during the school year, according to their coach, teacher Jay Singleton.
The team work includes training in both speech and debate.
“We take any student from any grade level, at the high school, in good academic standing. We are supported by the Florida Civics & Debate Initiative (FCDI) with whom I also serve as a regional ambassador,” Singleton said.
He noted that the team attends between 10 and 15 tournaments a calendar year, if one includes virtual tournaments.
In December, they attended an intra-county scrimmage, where Wildwood Middle High School and South Sumter Middle School also participated, Singleton said.
Several of the members brought home a first place in the challenge.
“We keep pretty busy.”
Singleton also teaches history, politics and macroeconomics