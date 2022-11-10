This week, it’s a 2022 FHSAA Football State Championship playoff game for the Raiders, as they come up against the Eustis Panthers. They play at home and game time is 7 p.m. – coming on the heels of their 62-21 win against Newberry.
The undefeated Raiders jumped in for the game against Newberry last Friday night, scoring 27 points in the first quarter, including a 68-yard passing TD to Stanley Young and fumble recovery.
In the second quarter, they added six points with another Stanley TD on a 70-yard pass.
The Raiders added another 21 points in the third quarter and tossed in another seven in the final quarter for a total of 62 South Sumter points.
Jamarre Dorsey and Stanley Young led with three TDs each against Newberry last Friday. Elijah Adams and Davion Overton each made one TD and Abisai Mejia-Lopez added seven points to the board in kicking.
QB Eian Finkley completed eight passes on 12 attempts with 266 yards for the Raiders during the game.
Dorsey had 10 carries for 132 yards, Kaden Payne had seven carries for 84 yards and Eian Finkley had four carries for 22 yards. Jay Strawder and Travion Overton each had three carries, Young had two carries and Rashad Johnson and Bubba Boone had one carry each. The total rushing yard for the Raiders was 303.
Receiving, it was Young, Payne, Boone, Elijah Adams, Colby Rinberger, Jay Strawder for a total of 270 yards.
The Raiders are 10-0, the Panthers, 5-5 as they faceoff this Friday.