The South Sumter Raiders took down South Lake on their home turf last Friday night, shutting out the Eagles 42-0.
Jamare Dorsey led the way for the Raiders with two rushing touchdowns, while Eian Finkley tossed two TD passes to Elijah Adams and Stanley Young, en route to the lopsided victory. Jawarren Corbin and Travion Overton both added rushing scores for South Sumter.
Finkley had 11 completions on the night for a total of 212 passing yards.
“He made some really nice reads,” Coach Ty Lawrence said of Finkley’s performance.
The Raiders had 189 total rushing yards, with Dorsey rushing 12 times for 52 yards, Jay Strawder carrying six times and gaining 47 yards, Finkley running for 33 yards and Overton racking up 28 yards on four carries.
Kicker Abisai Mejia-Lopez added six extra points during Friday night’s game.
“I thought our offense played very good for the most part,” said Coach Ty Lawrence. “Defense played lights out.”
This Friday night, the South Sumter Raiders vs. the Wldwood Wildcats, at Wildwood – game time, 7:30 p.m.
As for the Raiders’ upcoming game against the Wildwood Wildcats, Lawrence said, “We are going to try and score one more point than Wildwood.”