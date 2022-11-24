The South Sumter Raiders are ranked number one in their 2S Division 9, with a 12-0 record, as they move on to play Cocoa in the last regional finals playoff game as the teams as they work toward the state championship title.
Last Friday night, the Raiders downed Hudson with a 49-12 win, with a total of 248 yards – 183 rushing and 65 passing.
There was plenty of action by the Raiders, including some big plays in the first half of the game – South Sumter hit halftime with a 21-point lead and 35 of their 49 points already on the board.
In the first quarter, plays included Jordan Everett with a 12-yard TD pass and George Mullins with an interception return for a TD.
In the second quarter, plays included Eian Finkley with a 12-yard TD run and Colby Rinberger with a 24-yard TD pass.
The Raiders will travel for Friday night’s game against Cocoa, which is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.