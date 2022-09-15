SSHS 9th Grade Student Jackson Sovercool and Cody Zilcosky were presented with weightlifting state championship awards prior to the Raiders’ game time on Friday, Sept. 2.
South Sumter Sports: Weightlifting State Champions
- Photo by Jasmine Garcia
-
-
Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High near 85F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 74F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: September 15, 2022 @ 12:21 am