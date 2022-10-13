Raiders shutout Pirates, 50-0
Hurricane Ian put the Raiders last September game on hold, but South Sumter made up for it the following week, with a 50-0 win against the Crystal River Pirates. They met the following Monday night in Citrus County, where South Sumter posted the big win.The Raiders took the Crystal River Pirates 50 and 0 during the Monday, Oct. 2 game.Eian Finkley made three passing TDs and one rushing TD and Jayden Young made an interception for TD.
Rashad Johnson made two rushing TDs and Will Ammons made one rushing TD.Justin Winkler, Rashad Johnson and Malakhi Boone all made one receiving TD each.Jose Armas kicked 2 extra points for the team and Jayden Young had an INT return for a TD.
Raiders take Bulldogs in Citrus scuffle
Hundreds of fans turned out for the South Sumter Raiders and Zephyrhills Bulldogs as they clashed in an exciting game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Citrus County.
The Raiders took the win, 23-20, but the Bulldogs put up more of a fight than expected.
“They’re a good team,” said Raider Coach Ty Lawrence.
But South Sumter was as good as expected and took the win.
Lawrence noted some of the top plays of the game - Cody Zilcosky’s punt block and Jose Armas’ field goal. There was Jamare Dorsey with a 49-yard rushing TD and the fumble caused by Jawarren Corbin; Mali Boone recovered a fumble and there was Eian Finkley’s pass to Colby Rinberger on the 4th and 7, all exceptional plays during the game for the Raiders.
Dorsey made two TDs for the Raiders and Stanley Young made one. Jose Armas made two extra points and a field goal.
The first score of the game came over halfway through the second quarter, with the Raiders kicking in a three-point field goal. The Raiders followed up five minutes later, blocking a kick and taking the ball on the Bulldogs’ 14-yard line.
The first TD came with one minute to go before halftime to take a 9-0 lead, but Zephyrhills came back just before intermission with a touchdown pass and extra point kick to get back in the game. The score at halftime was South Sumter 9, Zephyrhills 7.
Five minutes into the third quarter, Jamare Dorsey scored for South Sumter with a 49-yard TD run that put the Raiders up 16-7 after the PAT kick was good.
The Bulldogs didn’t lie down though and fought to keep up. They earned a rushing TD, cutting the South Sumter lead to just three points at 16-13 late in the third period.
Minutes into the fourth quarter, the Raiders cashed in with another rushing TD and PAT kick to take a 23-13 advantage.
In the fourth quarter, with minutes left in the game, Zephyrhills connected for a 14-yard TD pass and point after to tighten the game again two just three points at 23-20.
The Bulldogs had one more chance to tie or take the lead late in the game, but the Raiders recovered a fumble and time ran out, preserving the win for South Sumter.
Jamare Dorsey led the Raiders on the ground with 22 carries for 178 yards and two touchdowns. Finkley ran for 61 yards on eight carries, while Kaden Payne recorded six carries and 35 yards, Stanley Young had three carries for 13 yards, Colby Rineberger ran for 21 yards and Malakhi Boone gained 11 yards.
Dorsey completed three of 11 passes on the night for 27 yards, completing two passes to Colby Rineberger for 21 yards and one pass to Stanley Young for six yards.
Four sacks were made in the game by Raiders Pierce Story, Malakhi Boone, Ty Kadur and Jawarren Corbin. Cody Zilcosky recovered a fumble and blocked a punt for South Sumter, while Boone also recovered a fumble in the game.
Corbin and Young led the way on defense with 11 tackles each, while Fil Pedraza and Boone both recorded eight each. Rashad Johnson had seven tackles, and Jake Mandahl, Pierce Story and Ty Kadur all recorded six.
This Friday, it’s homecoming for South Sumter, at Inman Sherman field and Coach Ty Lawrence said he’s looking “… to win another game during homecoming week.”