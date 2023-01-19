Raiders take the wins set to play Wildwood Friday
The South Sumter Raiders Boys’ Basketball team have held the wins for the last two games – the first against Eustis and the second against Mt. Dora Christian Academy.
They took the Eustis Panthers 44-41 on Jan. 10 and followed with a 58-54 win against Mt. Dora.
They were set to play The Villages on Tuesday, Jan. 17 and Central from Brooksville on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
On Friday night, Jan. 20, it’s Raiders vs. the Wildwood Wildcats.
Lady Raiders take Leesburg for the win
On Tuesday, Jan. 10 and Thursday, Jan. 12, the Lady Raiders basketball team took the losses, but on Friday, Jan. 13, it was South Sumter’s day.
After a 65-42 loss to The Villages and a 37-23 loss to Belleview, the Lady Raiders took the Leesburg Hornets, 33-32.
South Sumter is set to play Hudson in a home game on Thursday, Jan. 19, then follow up with a Friday night away game against Belleview on Jan. 20.