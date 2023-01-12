Raiders moving into challenging second half
The 7-4 South Sumter boys’ basketball team played Lecanto on Friday, Jan. 6 at home. Lecanto took the win, 67-47, but even down two starters, the South Sumter Raiders “…jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the beginning, the kids fought hard,” said Coach A.J. Bryant.
He said there were several fouls called against South Sumter, some he felt were a little lopsided.
It was 31-31 in the third quarter, “Then the wheels fell off,” he said.
High scorers for the Raiders were Jarrell Luther with 16 points and K.K. Payne with 14 points, Bryant said.
One of their challenges this season is that this Raiders team is a young team, according to Bryant.
He said their focus is going to be on “finishing games,” noting that they have dominated any team that is not quite to their level, but anyone at their level or above, they’ve lost.
“We’ve been winning every game that we’ve lost,” he said, noting that at some point, the team loses their composure in the bigger games, even though they started in the lead.
“That’s a recipe for a young team.” “The first half is over now and we have a stretch of basketball that we must come to play,” Bryant said, naming a list of challenging teams.
“You take your pick,” he said with humor.
On Tuesday night, Jan. 10, the Raiders were set to take on Eustis in an away game – game time was set for 7 p.m.
Friday night, they’ll take on Mount Dora Christian Academy in an away game – game time is 7 p.m.
Next week, they play The Villages Charter at home, on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
They follow up with a game against Central in Brooksville in an away game, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Lady Raiders to host Senior Night
South Sumter’s Lady Raiders played Forest on Jan. 5 in Ocala. Forest took the win, 63-13.
The Lady Raiders were slated to play this past Tuesday night against The Villages Charter in an away game.
They are slated to play Belleview tonight (Thursday) at home. Game time is 6 p.m.
On Friday, they are set to play Leesburg at home, game time 6 p.m.
Coach Taylor Porter said their big event is coming up Thursday, Jan. 19 at home.
It’s Senior Night, where senior parents will be honored with flowers, banners and posters.
According to Potter, Senior Savannah Brogan has been a top player this season as the leading scorer for the team.
Lake-Sumter’s Youth Construction Academy will host dry-in celebrations at Habitat build site
Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter, in partnership with Leesburg High School, invite the public to a Dry-In celebration for the school’s new home construction project. Meet the students, view the home they are building and share in lessons learned during the semester.
Students from Leesburg High School celebrate the halfway mark of the new home construction project, in partnership with house sponsor, RoMac Building Supply, as part of Habitat Lake-Sumter’s vocational education program, the Youth Construction Academy.
The high school will honor will honor the students and their progress during the semester at noon on Friday, Jan. 13. The site is at 931 E. Main Street, Leesburg.
For details and to RSVP, contact Keri.Sudman@romacfl.com
Habitat’s Youth Construction Academy, through the partnership of select high schools, is designed to provide experiential learning and introduce students to the field of construction. Students graduate the program with access and opportunity for internships and employment.
The Dry-In celebrations are open to the public. For additional questions please reach out to Lacie@HabitatLS.org or call (352) 483-0434 x 146.