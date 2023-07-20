Jackson Sovercool, 18, holds the state weightlifting record for the snatch in the 3A, 219 weight class. A two-time state Olympic winner and three-time district and regional champ, he’s a 2023 graduate of South Sumter – lifting for the Raiders, as well as playing football and serving as a team captain.
This spring, Jackson signed on to lift for Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo.
Of the accolades he’s earned, he said while “It’s great to have them, none of them really mean anything as long as you’re not passionate about it and love what you do.”
He will study business administration and hopes to come back home to continue working for the company he now works for – North Lake Electric. He’s been with them for two years.
The 5-foot, 11-inch South Sumter graduate weighs in a 209 pounds and started lifting in middle school. He said he got into lifting because it was something they needed to do for football, but he really enjoyed the sport. By ninth grade, he was really into it and loved the camaraderie.
In other sports, he said you’re rooting for the other team to lose, but in weightlifting, everyone is rooting for each of the competitors to lift more, to do better.
While he said he’d like to one day lift for the United States in the Olympics, right now a more realistic goal is the University Nationals. He’s ranked third in the state in weight class – 219 pounds in Olympic lifting, which is clean and jerk and snatch.
He’s been on a regimen from Lindenwood since signing on.
Sovercool cites his mental strength as a benefit in weightlifting, as he dedicates himself to going to the gym every day and never giving up.
He said he will work as hard as he has to, and more, to do what is asked of him.
He is the son of Kim and Nick Sovercool, with siblings Canyon, Layna and Weston.
Jackson credits his mom with his confidence and his dad with his work ethic, noting that he learned from both of them was to never give up.
“Whatever you get, you have to earn it.”
He cited one of the times that hit home for him. It was in his sophomore year.
“I missed state by five pounds,” he said, adding he just “Didn’t work hard enough.”
Prior to competitions, he said he does a series of warm-ups, “…and at least 15 minutes of quiet time,” to decompress and consider the lifts.
While he said he really doesn’t have a sports icon, he does admire Peyton Manning and “…the way he went about his career,” he said, citing his professionalism and balance he applied.
Jackson also notes that teamwork is important in sports, even in weightlifting, noting you need to have someone there to keep you accountable.
If not, “there’s no point in doing it,” he said.
For younger lifters, he said, “Stick with it. It’s not going to come overnight, it’s going to take two or three years,” to even get to the halfway point of where you want to be.