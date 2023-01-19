Martin Luther King Day was Monday, Jan. 16, with celebrations and activities to celebrate his contribution to society.
The public is invited to “Driving While Black”, an award winning documentary produced for PBS in 2020 by Eric Burns, brother of Ken Burns. The documentary will be shown at 1p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 at the United Church of Christ in The Villages.
“Social Justice is a cornerstone of our Mission Ministry. Education and understanding of racial injustices is a beginning step to building a better world for all. ‘Driving while Black’ offers a clear history of the attempt to restrict black mobility,” said Billie Navojosky, missions chairperson for the church.
“This is the second, in our series of programs, to bring people together to discuss topics and hopefully make positive changes in thinking and awareness that will generate positive action,” he said.
According to Pastor Joe DiDonato, there will be a facilitated discussion following the showing of the documentary. Bryant Salter, former National Football League safety and currently CEO of Business Diplomacy Consulting will be joining the special showing of this documentary.
The UCC at The Villages, is located 12514 CR 101, Oxford.
They have plans to show several documentaries through the year.
On March 22 they will show “Live to Lead” at 1 p.m. The film features Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg and Jacinda Ardern for Celebration of Women’s History Month.
In anticipation of Earth Day, on April 19, “Breaking Boundaries, the Science of our Planet” will be shown. David Attenborough and scientist Johan Rockström’s documentary examines Earth’s biodiversity collapse and how this crisis can still be averted.