Sage Infusion, an infusion and injection therapy provider, opened a location in Sumter County recently - its sixth location in Florida.
The care center is in the Lake Sumter Plaza - across from TooJays Deli.
The new office serves adult and adolescent patients managing autoimmune conditions and chronic medical conditions such as Rheumatoid Arthritis, Crohn’s Disease, Ulcerative Colitis, Multiple Sclerosis, Severe Asthma, Migraines, High Cholesterol and Thyroid Eye Disease.
The new office, like other Sage Infusion offices, is designed with the patient in mind and has extended and weekend hours. Patients have the option to receive treatments in a private room or a patient lounge, designed to create a relaxing experience.
Amenities include curated beverages, free Wifi, access to tablets with streaming content and luxury recliners to relax in, with noise canceling headphones.
“Being able to bring high-quality infusion care to The Villages is beneficial to both the patient and community. Sage has a patient centric approach that focuses on the best care at the best price for each patient,” explained Shayan Manzar, co-founder and CEO, Sage Infusion.
”Care coordination between doctors and patients helps patients better manage their conditions and improve their health in the long run.”
Sage also provides a My Cost Estimate tool with the ability for patients to easily check their treatment costs.
“At Sage Infusion, we are dedicated to offering affordable care to everyone. Suffering from a chronic condition myself, I know how worrisome and helpless you can feel when it comes to paying for healthcare and dealing with insurance companies. We want our patients to focus on their health and not on how they are going to pay for treatments.” stated Matthew Clements, co-founder and CFO, Sage Infusion
The infusion center is located at 910 Old Camp Rd, Suite 196, The Villages.
Sage Infusion is open by appointment. The office is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mondays – Fridays; from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays.
A physician referral is required. To book an appointment call (352) 565-5553 or go online.