Sage Infusion, an infusion and injection therapy provider, opened a location in Sumter County recently - its sixth location in Florida. The new office serves adult and adolescent patients managing autoimmune conditions and chronic medical conditions such as Rheumatoid Arthritis, Crohn’s Disease, Ulcerative Colitis, Multiple Sclerosis, Severe Asthma, Migraines, High Cholesterol and Thyroid Eye Disease.