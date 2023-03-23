Spring plant sale Saturday
The annual Spring Plant and Garden Festival is set for this Saturday, March 25, at the Wildwood Community Center. The show will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and include items available from several nursery vendors (local and out-of-county).
There’ll be some bargains on a variety of plants, from exotics and trees to palms, shrubs and flowering plants.
Admission is $2 person and the center is located at 6500 Powell Road, Wildwood.
The Master Gardener Volunteers host the event to raise funds for horticulture programing in Sumter County. It’s a collaboration between vendors and the UF/IFAS Extension Sumter County Master Gardeners.
Weekend play at the lake return to Cricket County
Headed Home Productions presents a comedy-drama of forgiveness - two performances only, 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, March 25 and March 26.
Headed Home – the drama group at the First Baptist Church of Lake Panasoffkee, will host the event at the church - 802 N. C.R. 470.
Admission is free for the Return to Cricket County presentation and doors open nightly at 5:30 p.m. Donations are accepted and everyone’s invited.
This time around, the country kids invite their city cousins to return to Cricket County to watch cousin Fester act in a Christmas play and the fun starts all over again.
The city cousins see this trip as an opportunity to get their hands on a little of the loot their family members inherited from Uncle Zeke last Christmas, so it’s back to the hills. The city folk encounter mules, outhouses and wild animals, along with a couple of con artists.
For more information or directions, contact Connie Young at (352) 793-5510 or producer/director Henry Poates at (352) 617-0124.
Easter Egg Hunt
Lake Panasoffkee
Come have some fun at the community Easter Egg Hunt at First Baptist Church Lake Panasoffkee (802 NC470), on April 1. The event begins promptly at 10 a.m., rain or shine!
The festivities start with an egg hunt in the play field behind the church (enter from C.R. 470 or C.R. 482), followed by “Fill Your Basket, Fill Your Heart” in the MAC Center—a time of crafts, snacks, games, and giveaways for families. Containers will be provided for collecting eggs and baskets will be provided for the inside activities. Just bring the family (children need to be accompanied by an adult) and enjoy the morning . . . everything is free, including smiles, love and prayers. Call or text Sally Burgess at 315-945-3312 with questions.
Chili Bingo touts fun and funds It’s Chili Bingo time!
Wildwood Elementary School will host their annual Chili Bingo event on March 31 and the doors open at 5:30 p.m., offering participants a night of bingo and a chance at some prizes.
Cards are $20 for a pack of 19 games and the prizes? There’s a chance to win a big screen television, a tablet, theme park tickets, baskets and gift cards.
“The community just gives and gives,” said Meggen Mannino of the local support. She is interim assistant principal and Chili Bingo coordinator.
The event will be held at the Wildwood Community Center and will be used to fund student field trips.
Craft show and bake sale
A craft show and bake sale is planned at the Lakeside Landing Clubhouse on Saturday, April 1.
Slated from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the event is open to the public and will include a variety of goods, available through various vendors.
Items at past events have included handmade jewelry, blankets, pillows, greeting cards, home décor, woven rugs, seasonal wreaths, plant hangers and more.
There will also be a raffle and bake sale.
The center is located at 10350 Regatta Way, Oxford. Call 352-217-3316 for more information.
Easter Jam
In Oxford - RSVP
It’s “an Easter celebration big enough for the whole family” according to coordinators at the First Baptist Church of Oxford.
The fun is slated from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 8 and those attending are asked to RSVP by April 1 on the church website at fbcoxfordfl.org
There’ll be a bounce house, snow cones, cotton candy, popcorn, food and more.
The Easter egg hunt is for ages infant to fifth grade and there’ll even be a skit!
The event will be held at the church, 4060 C.R. 108 in Oxford.
Wildwood 5K run for fun
The Wildwood Police Department will host a 5K Trail Fun Run for Autism Awareness on April 22. The event will be held at the Wildwood Community Center.
The race entry cost is $30 per person and includes a Wildwood 2023 5K t-shirt, commemorating the event.
All proceeds will be donated to the Jack and Allie non-profit, through Abels Learning Center, which helps supplement the tuition cost for families that cannot afford to send their children with Autism to specialized learning centers.