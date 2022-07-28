Editor’s note: The Sumter Sun Times is publishing a series on Teacher of the Year nominees over the summer months. Each of the teachers spotlighted were Teacher of the Year by their school and went on to compete at county level. This is week six in the series, with the focus on Autumn Squire.
“When there are widespread changes that trickle down to the education system, we are the ones who see how these changes are affecting the youth of our community as a whole. I think that makes the role of a teacher very important,” said Autumn Squire, sixth grade earth science and math teacher at South Sumter Middle School.
“I think being an educator is important because educators are the people who are working directly with our community, by working directly with its children. While the adult world works and produces, educators are in classrooms with the youth of the community, teaching them academic skills, while also teaching them soft skills. We are the ones consistently working with the specific youth demographic of our community.”
Squire just wrapped up her fourth year at the school.
She is a 2007 graduate of South Sumter High School and a 2011 graduate of Florida State University.
“My biggest hope is that my students walk away feeling empowered to continue engaging in the learning process,” she said of what she hopes she provides to them.
Squire said her philosophy is, “If I am going to do it, I am going to do my best to do it well. Failure is simply an opportunity to learn something new and a signal to do something differently.”
“Truthfully, nothing can really prepare you for what being a teacher is going to be like or feel like, when you enter the field, so having a strong teaching community around you is essential,” she said of her career.
She credits her fellow teachers with her success.
“Every teacher has something to offer, something that makes them unique in their own way. I have yet to meet a fellow teacher that wasn’t willing to share some of their time, resources or empathy, in some capacity,” she said.
Squire said her most memorable moments in life have, “…come from my most challenging experiences. I feel like every challenge has given me an opportunity to experience and grow.”
That includes her time living in another country for three years and becoming a teacher through a pandemic.
“Each major experience has come with as many laughs as tears, but also lessons and nuggets of blessings and wisdom that I have been able to take with me into my next phase of life or major experience.”
As a teacher, she said her most memorable moment was “…definitely passing the math GK after failing it twice. I worked math problems until I finally got it on the third try!”
She chose to become a teacher because, “I was in a transition phase in my life and wanted to find a career field where I could give back and make a positive impact.”
Anything that might surprise others about her?
“I did not think that I would love teaching as much as I do and I genuinely do it for the kids, so I really struggled with online teaching. It was that experience that really proved to me that relationships in the classroom make every difference in the world when it comes to a student’s learning experience.”
Anything that has surprised her over the years?
“You can literally do whatever you set your mind out to do. I think it’s not so much a surprise as much as something you can only learn with time, experience and genuine reflection.”
Squire said she has a French bulldog named Maggie. Her parents also live in Sumter County and she said she has a brother who lives in South Florida.