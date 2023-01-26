This is a series to introduce the public to some of Sumter County’s newest teachers. This week, the focus is on Kimberly Robinson – South Sumter High School.
“My philosophy is connection first, rigor second. I pride myself on creating lasting relationships with my students and their families. Standards are important but so are the relationships we develop with our students on a daily basis,” said biology and physical science teacher Kimberly Robinson.
A 2008 graduate of South Sumter High School, Robinson earned her master’s degree in education and “felt called to return to my local community and make a difference.” She is now teaching at the high school where she graduated.
Robinson said she believes teaching is important because it lays the foundation for all other professions.
“Teaching is the perfect opportunity to inspire the next generation and create lasting change in our society for the good,” she said.
“I aspire to spark compassion, influence and change within my community by leading as example. I want to show students who may be struggling that failure is not final. God has a purpose in each of our lives, and it’s our goal to discover that and live out of that calling,” she said.
Robinson credits her parents for her own success – for their support, saying they invested in her future and “…blessed me with the opportunity to go to a Christian university. I owe my entire life to Jesus.”
“I am deeply passionate about health and nutrition. Having the privilege to teach biology enables me the opportunity to share my passion with the next generation.”
When it comes to the highlights in her teaching career, Robinson said among them are having been honored as an Extraordinary Educator by i-Ready and Curriculum Associates as a national educator and having her basketball students honor her as a teacher that’s made the most influence and impact on their lives – “…in front of my school.”
At home, Robinson said, “My family is everything, I have parents within the local community who reside on a farm that I grew up on. My mom inspires me to be strong, and focus on the impact God has called me to make within my community. My dad inspires me to be sweet, loving, and kind.”
She enjoys listening to podcasts and researching current topics in the medical and health field.
“I love to read and rarely put a book down. I also have a holistic skincare business I enjoy working on in my spare time,” she said.
According to Robinson, one of the things that has surprised her most is “… my profound joy and love for science. I struggled to pass university biology and went through the motions of it only to fall in love with it today. I never imagined I would be getting my doctorate in health science but it is a great journey I am on.”