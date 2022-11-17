Dear holiday shoppers,

You are invited to join us for our annual Christmas Bazaar at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Bushnell, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.

As usual, we will feature handmade crafts and assorted Christmas decorations, as well as the ever-popular gift baskets ready for the holidays.

 Our bakery and pantry will be filled with incredible baked goods and homemade jellies and relish.

And what would a St. Francis Christmas Bazaar be without Susie’s famous egg rolls!

We are located on 301 Grace Street, off N. 301 “on the curve”.

Hope to see you there.

Karen Cloud

