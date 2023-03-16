Sumter County Animal Services is having a special adoption event tied to St. Patrick’s Day. “Get Your Pot of Gold on St. Pawtrick’s Day” running until March 20.
With more than 100 dogs and cats available for adoption, finding your own pot of gold should be easy.
All adopted animals will be vaccinated, spayed or neutered, microchipped and will have received heartworm and flea prevention while at the shelter. All Sumter County residents will receive a free county tag for their new pet!
Come visit us and view our adoptable animals today. If you find an animal that you are interested in, please complete an online adoption application or come into the office and fill out a paper application. All adoptable animals are available on a first come, first served basis.
To adopt or foster, please visit https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/adopt or https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/foster