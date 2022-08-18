Sumter SO: Barricaded man ‘Baker-Acted’
THE VILLAGES — A barricaded subject Sunday in The Villages gave up peacefully after Sumter County Sheriff’s deputies talked to the man, officials said.
The man, who is unidentified for privacy reasons, was then taken into custody under Florida’s Baker Act, according to officials with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s officials said no one was injured and the man surrendered without struggle.
The incident started, sheriff’s officials said, at approximately 9:15 a.m. Sunday when Sumter County Emergency Medical Services responded to a medical call at a home in the area of Clearwater Run and Pawleys Island Path in The Villages.
The subject got agitated with medical personnel, sheriff’s officials reported, not wanting to leave for treatment. For safety reasons, law enforcement was called in. Alerts to residents in the area advised them to stay in their homes during the situation until further notice because of an armed and barricaded person.
On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office reported that the situation was resolved with the man being detained. Officials said deputies cleared the scene at 1:25 p.m.