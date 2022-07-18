Bill and Andy Nye are shown with their family, as well as representatives from the City of Bushnell and the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce for their Starbucks ribbon cutting ceremony. The business will be located on S.R. 48 at Interstate 75 in Bushnell. Groundbreaking was held Wednesday, July 6. The new Bushnell Starbucks is being developed by Bill Nye and team of Nye Commercial. The construction process should take approximately seven to nine months, completion is estimated to take place in the first quarter of 2023. The restaurant will generate between 18-25 new jobs to the Bushnell job market.