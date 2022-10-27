Kim Olinger was a busy woman. She’s a mom who was very involved in the community and youth sports, and also an employee and business owner.
That’s why six years ago she ignored a possible health threat.
“I felt a tiny lump and I kind of ignored it because I was so busy with work,” she said, noting she was 39 at the time.
But the lump didn’t go away, instead it continued to grow. When she finally went to the doctor in March that year, she was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer.
The diagnosis was triple negative, which Olinger said she thought was good – citing the negative. Unfortunately, while triple negative meant it wasn’t hormonal, it also meant it was very fast growing. She said that the cancer was a stage two, nearly a stage three in three months.
She started chemo treatments right away, “and I went through that for a couple of months.”
She said her doctor asked her how she thought it was going and responded that she thought it was going well.
“It’s actually growing,” the doctor told her.
According to Olinger, the before they started dealing with the cancer, the doctor knew her birthday was coming up and thought they might wait until after to begin.
Olinger said no, “I want to have a 41st birthday and a 42nd birthday. I can celebrate any time.”
“Losing my hair was very traumatic. I always had very long hair,” and she became weak from the treatments, noting she was “too weak to continue,” them.
“I chose to have a double mastectomy,” she said.
She said people have sometimes said, “You get a boob job.”
“Oh no. It’s not that at all. To this day, because there so much going on, I never completed all of my reconstruction,” she said.
Not long after her treatments and her surgery, her husband, Daniel Olinger, was diagnosed with cancer and passed away. That was within three years of her original diagnosis. As a family, they had been involved in youth sports - the Wolfpack football and baseball. She said he left a behind big legacy in the community.
She’s also dealt with survivor’s guilt, “I made and he didn’t,” she said, adding that sometimes, even now, she deals with it.
It was “very traumatic,” she said.
“I worked the whole time. I literally was still working the day that I was going in,” for surgery, she said, noting she was taking business phone calls while she was being prepped for surgery.
“I forced myself to work. Keeping a positive mindset was so important for me. I didn’t want my kids to be scared. I didn’t want my friends to be scared.”
While the positive attitude was an absolute must, she said she could have been a little more to the fact that others were scared and she knows now that her being ill really did have a big impact on the kids.
Her focus was on assuring them that everything was going to be fine.
In November, that six years ago, she had surgery and “My margins came back clear. Every year I go back and every year it’s scary,” she said, noting that any little pain or twinge is notable.
“It can come back and it can in different place.”
She cites the importance of remaining very diligent and the importance of early detection.
She puts herself out in the community, raising money in the battle against the disease, as well as speaking and sharing her story.
“I really put my story out there because I was 39 years old when I got diagnosed,” she said, adding that a lot people don’t think about that diagnosis at 39.
“There’s no age, you should always do self checks - no matter,” she said, urging others to follow through with check-ups and checking anything questionable.
“Be diligent on your health care.”
“Emotionally, try to keep yourself mentally focused and strong,” and stay positive, she said.
“It is tremendously important – that and the grace of God,” she said.
Be aware and “…don’t be afraid of going and getting something checked,” she said, noting some put it off or are frightened.
While she opted for what she called radical treatment, knowing she didn’t want to deal with it again, she’s very grateful it wasn’t in her lymph nodes.
She also recalls worrying about the potential for her girls.
“I did undergo genetic testing,” noting when the doctor asked if she had daughters, “ … my stomach just dropped, this could be possibly something that my girls could through.”
In her case, it wsn’t genetic.
But she notes that “…that’s an option out there, you can get genetically tested for certain types of cancer.”
She said she went to Moffitt and praised their care.
Recently, she hosted a charity bingo for breast cancer awareness in Dade City.
Olinger remains busy, running her own social media, promoting restaurants in the area.
She said she loved the restaurant business, at one time, owning one herself, but that was back when the economy dipped in 2008.
And then, there’s the bra tree. Olinger also has a home in Floral City, on an island. At the end of her canal, in the water, is a tree, covered in bras.
She said it’s been on there for decades, with the community adding to it.
“For as long as I can remember for my husband and I going out, we’ve always seen it.”
Last year, she began to take part, adding pink lights to the tree for “Think Pink” breast cancer awareness.
Now “People look at it and it means something.”