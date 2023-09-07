On Saturday morning, just before 8 a.m. law enforcement and Sumter Fire Services responded to a structure fire in Bushnell.
Sumter County Fire Services Chief Rob Hanson said the fire was in a vacant house, located across the street from the intersection of Battlefield Parkway and Belt Ave. in Bushnell.
The blaze continued throughout the morning and led to S.R. 48 being temporarily closed, while firefighters worked.
“When the first units arrived the structure was heavily involved in fire and the roof had already failed. The home was also surrounded by overgrown trees and vegetation, which also ignited. The crews were able to knock down the bulk of the fire quickly, with master stream and elevated streams (high volume vehicle mounted water nozzles), and then finish extinguishing the fire with fire hoses,” Hanson said.
“The road was shut down primarily for the placement of fire trucks and to attach to the fire hydrants on the opposite side of Belt Ave.,” he said, adding that there was a civilian injury on scene and the person was transported by Sumter County Fire and EMS.
He said the investigation has been turned over the Florida State Fire Marshal’s office.