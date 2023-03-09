This week, Strike Force agents – the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), in partnership with The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and U.S. Border Patrol agents, concluded a weeklong operation in Sumter County.
During the week, the team made 114 stops and included the assistance of Sumter and Hernando sheriffs’ offices.
During the week, they intercepted 15 undocumented aliens and confiscated over four pounds of fentanyl - enough to kill one million people, according to FHP.
In addition, 39 pounds of methamphetamine, more than 30 pounds of marijuana and more than $22,000 in U.S. currency and other illicit contraband were confiscated. That list includes cocaine, heroin and Suboxone.
The Strike Force was formed at the direction of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to interdict human smuggling and human trafficking, and to seize illegal weapons being transported through the state.
“FHP is committed to ensuring safer Florida communities by apprehending individuals who are smuggling undocumented aliens and trafficking dangerous narcotics into our neighborhoods,” said Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) Executive Director Dave Kerner.
“The outcome of this operation speaks for itself; law enforcement officers statewide are dedicated to remaining a law-and-order state.”
“Every year, FHP patrols over 49,500,000 miles of roadway. Our troopers are responsible for the safety and welfare of millions of Florida citizens and visitors. To us, safety means many things and includes not only a response to a crash or a speed violation, but it also incorporates what may be inside those vehicles,” said Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “When our roadways are patrolled and laws enforced, criminals cannot bring their illicit practices into our state.”
“These successful and proactive operations stop criminal activity as it’s happening and prevent further victimization,” said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass. “At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from, if your purpose is to hurt others and commit crimes, we are coming after you.”