Through the summer, the Times has been publishing a series of short bios on Sumter County School District School Related Employee of the Year nominees. This week, the focus is on Patricia Fuchs, Wildwood Middle High School.
"My goals are to create a pathway for parents, alongside students, to utilize ESOL resources so families can continue practicing and learning within their homes,” said Patricia Fuchs of her job as a teacher’s assistant at Wildwood Middle High School.
Serving in the position for 19 years, Fuchs works assists teachers in helping students learn to speak basic English.
She moved to Florida from Mexico City in 1990 and worked as a teacher before moving to Sumter County.
I assist students who speak Spanish to learn and understand English.
“I help the front office for translations with the parents and families. I assist in teacher student conferences as an aide.”
She said is “… grateful that I help my students get over their fear of learning a new language,” and loves that she gets to watch them succeed.
“I work directly with the community as a direct link in helping families and students adjust to their new surroundings.
She said she was recognized as School Related Employee of the Year for “…working non-stop for my students as a representative of the school and dedicating my services to the teachers and staff to create a positive work environment.”
She expressed gratitude to the late Alan Hisey, “…for always helping me with any problem and always supporting me and my work with the students.”
She feels her strength in her position is her, “…positive attitude to accomplish my work for the school.”
And her philosophy, along with her attitude, is a desire to inspire her students.
Outside school, she enjoys spending time with her dogs, Sassy and Jojo.
“I also love listening to music and dancing.”
“I love to make people laugh and I always have a smile on my face,” and she was also a certified kindergarten teacher in México for seven years.
Over the years, she has found it surprising that there is, “… a higher need to assist in economic situations with my families when I performed home visits.”
“My greatest accomplishment and passion is my power to assist families and students with their economic needs alongside their school needs.”
“I’m passionate about helping my students achieve their goals so they may graduate and become successful in life.”
On a personal note, Fuchs was married to her late husband Dan for 25 years before he passed away.
“I have two grown sons, Ian and Eddie Fuchs.”