Everybody was diving deep at Lake Panasoffkee Elementary School (LPES) for Literacy Week.
For students, there was plenty of reading and sharing books, costume fun and special visitors.
For faculty, it was high time for pie time.
The school hosted special events throughout the week in an effort to promote literacy. Florida Literacy Week was slated from Jan. 23-27.
According to school media specialist Jeanine Peacock, schools across the county and state hosted special activities to promote literacy during those days.
This year’s theme was “Take a deep dive into Literacy!” and LPES activities were summer vacation-themed. They also had special guest readers come to their classes to share a book.
On Monday, they were asked to Catch the Reading Wave, dressing for a beach vacation and on Tuesday, it Beach Hair, Don’t Care and a chance to come in with crazy hair.
On Wednesday, it was Dive in as your Favorite Character day and students came dressed as their favorites.
Thursday, Reading was TURTLE-ly Amazing! with students dressed in green and on the last day, Friday, students came in their pajamas for Dream Higher than the Sky and Deeper than the Ocean day.
Sissy Ashley, Kelly Kinley, Wendi Sovercool and Jeanine Peacock also dared the Pie in the Face competition as part of the fun of Literacy Week. The person with the most money in their jar earned the chance to get a pie in the face. Ashley and Sovercool are teachers, Peacock is the media specialist and Kinley is the school principal.
It was a coin drive to see which grown up would get a pie in the face.
“Then we made it a little more fun and set a goal of $500 for all four of us to get pied,” said Peacock.
“Just before the end of the day on Thursday, we were short about $14. When I made an announcement that Ms. Kinley would be the only one to get a pie in the face, money came flying in so that we would all get the pies,” she said.
The four students at each grade level, with the most AR, points got to throw the pies and the school raised nearly $600.