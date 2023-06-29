Finance was the background, but craft beer and comfort are what they’re serving up. Susan Sidoti and Simone Waddell both came from a financial background, but they’ve got a new passion on tap in Wildwood with The Sunny Pint.
Sidoti and Waddell opened taproom/eatery in February 2020 – honing in on their love of craft beers, they decided to make it a business.
Sidoti is the beer curator and events expert. She taps the best beer varieties and promotes the tasty options available. Waddell manages the daily operations and keeps everything running smoothly.
So far, the dream is running on success.
The atmosphere is friendly and family-like. They strive to hire good, well-trained staff who share common goals with them.
For sources, they use local culinary schools and high schools. Many high schools offer culinary classes now. Owners and staff are family-oriented and really care about The Sunny Pint and one another, working as a team.
According to Sidoti and Waddell, The Sunny Pint taproom uses as many local brewers as possible keeping much of their business here in Florida, although they do have a few major brands.
The Sunny Pint has its own atmosphere. For example, there’s the large community table in the center of the room. Sidoti and Waddell wanted a table where people can meet new people and build new relationships.
Sunny Pint does Community Minded Mondays, where a portion of every pint sold is given to a charity or a group in need. In June money was raised for the local Humane Society. In July they will be raising money for the Wildwood Food Pantry.
There’s a large selection of craft beers and ales, as well as an extensive wine list.
And the food? There’s plenty to choose from – including specials.
Tuesday is Bratwurst Day, Friday is Fiesta Friday and Sunday, it’s Sunday Brunch.
They offer homemade gelato and a gluten-free chocolate cake.
There’s a charcuterie platter – Italian meats, cheeses, olives, pickles, grapes and more. Specialty tater tots, a Mezze plate with feta, hummus, tzatziki, artichokes, kalamatas, pepperoncinis and toasted bread sticks. There’s soup, salad and flatbreads meat lovers, Caprese, Mediterranean and more. They also offer a flatbread that’s gluten-free.
There’s wings and a large selection of sandwiches, from meatball to paninis and wraps.
Musicians perform live on certain days – locals like Michelle Ingrham, Shelby Lauren, Becky Baby and Double Trouble.
On music nights or comfortable days, there’s an al fresco area that was designed for comfort dining.
Dine in, or order online or in-house for takeout.
You can check out their website www.thesunnypint.com for the full menu.
On the site, you’ll find pond-side chats with Sidoti and Waddell.
The Sunny Pint is located close to Brownwood, 4110 S.R. 44 #501 in Wildwood.
You can even sign up online for their newsletter and all the happenings at The Sunny Pint will be in your email box.
Have friends in Marion County – they’re planning to open a second location soon – this one in Ocala.