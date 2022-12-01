With all the hard work, sweat and tears that come with managing an animal shelter, successful adoption stories go a long way to fortifying that the work being done is rewarding and meaningful. Two recent successful adoptions help prove that reality.
Adeline was adopted the weekend of Oct. 29 and according to her new owner, she settled into her new home immediately.
“She fits into the family like a glove and our other dog absolutely loves her,” said Jane Dalton.
When Dalton visited Sumter County Animal Services, she said she liked Adeline’s size and soulful eyes as well as her “chill personality.”
Dalton and her husband recently lost one of their dogs to cancer, so they were looking for a companion for Koda, a 15-year-old, 6.5-pound shi-poo. Like any stray dog, Dalton said they’ve been working on basic commands and getting Adeline comfortable in a home situation. It seems Adeline is getting quite used to her new home.
“She is a very friendly dog and will approach someone for pets by crawling to them,” Dalton said. “And, of course, she loves hugs and kisses.”
The Daltons will keep Adeline as her name, though usually call her Addie.
Another recent successful adoption is one that is even sweeter. Turbo was surrendered to Sumter County Animal Control Oct.r 3, 2021. On Oct. 3, 2022, his one-year anniversary at Sumter County Animal Services, Turbo got his furever home. Turbo, now named Turner, is a special needs dog that has a facial deformity and missing teeth, but that didn’t stop Sharon Smallwood from giving Turner the home and love he deserves.
“Turner is one of the sweetest dogs that has ever been in this house,” Smallwood said. “He listens and promptly abides to the request given. He also loves his toys and orthopedic bed. He is the perfect companion.”
Smallwood added that Turner’s vet is impressed with the medical care he received while at Sumter County Animal Services, which is a testament to the care and hard work provided by Animal Services workers and volunteers.
“I want to thank Sumter County Animal Services for the care given to this wonderful fellow and for not giving up on him,” Smallwood added.
Sumter County Animal Services enjoyed its best adoption month ever in October with 72 pets getting furever homes. Even with that success, there are still plenty of dogs and cats like Adeline and Turner that need a chance and a home.
To begin adoption proceedings, visit https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/adopt.
In addition, there always are animals that need foster home assistance. A Sumter County resident wishing to become a foster parent for Sumter County Animal Services can apply online at https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/foster.