Summer Fun Calendar

Panfish Challenge
Set for Saturday, June 17, the annual Panfish Challenge will be on at the Pana-Vista Lodge in Lake Panasoffkee.
Happy Birthday America!
Wildwood will host their annual Happy Birthday America celebration on Monday, July 3, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Millenium Park – 1300 Huey Street.
The day and evening events will include food trucks, biergarten, Kid Zone, live music and a fireworks finale.
For questions or to become a vendor – call 352-461-0134
Patriotic Family Fun Day
July 2, Sunday, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Dade Park - Bushnell
Join us as we celebrate both our nation and our park’s birthdays with on-going old-fashioned games and relays, music and food. Game competitions start at 5 pm and pet parade at 6 pm. Event included with your park entrance fee of $3/vehicle (or Florida State Parks Annual Pass). The event will be held at Dade Battlefield Historic State Park.
Back-to-School Shoe Drive & Summer Bash
The City of Wildwood will host a shoe drive summer bash on Saturday, July 22. The fun is set from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – food trucks, bounce houses, vendors and games.
It’s free registration and there will be shoe and school supply giveaways at the Wildwood Community Center, located at 6500 Powell Road in Wildwood.
The event is hosted by the parks and recreation and United Church. Scan the bar code on the Summer Fun page Back-to-School Shoe Drive and Summer Bash ad for information and to receive a new pair of shoes.
Back to School Bash set
Langley Medical Services Back to School Bash 2023.
Free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, food and entertainment.
All children must be present to receive school supplies, which will be given first-come, first-serve.
Vaccines are available for children aged five years to 18 years and they will be free if the child has or is uninsured.
10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 1 at the Sumter County Fairgrounds - 7620 S.R. 471, Bushnell.
If you are interested in becoming a sponsor or partner, please reach out to Rebecca at 352-569-2910.
Summer Fest at Refuge
Summer Fest – Refuge at Jumper Creek summer event. Slated from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, the fun will included live music, bounce houses, games, vendors, food trucks, raffle prizes, giveaways and more.
Parents/guardians must accompany children.
The address is 4912 SE 7th Drive in Bushnell. Call 352-568-8400 for more information.