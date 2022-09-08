How about a Fall Resolution, instead of the New Year’s Resolution no one ever keeps! We invite you to try Wahoo.
You’ll ﬁnd we are unique and you’ll love us. Wahoo is the church with a difference! No dress code – jeans, t-shirts, tattoos, no bathing suits please!
No pressure and no legalism. Seriously, if you are perfect you won’t ﬁt in with the rest of us.
We have parking just for visitors, so you are close to the door, and we want you to know you are special to us! Sundays: 8 a.m. Traditional Service. 10:15 Contemporary Rocking service.
September 11, 2022, 9:00 a.m. – Wahoo is proudly celebrating our Sumter County ﬁrst responders and we invite our community to join us in showing your support for the Sumter County’s Sheriff’s Department, Fire Department and EMS workers. John Steed will be performing an outdoor concert. All three groups will set up exhibits. You can walk around, look at the exhibits and talk with these awesome people who protect and help you daily.
September 17 “Vessels of Honor” event at the Bear Tree Barn, more than sold out. 82 women signed up and 40 of them are from other churches! Be looking for future events.
September 18, 2022, we resume Sunday Night Bible Studies for Men and Women. 5:00 pm food/snacks, 5:30-6:30. More information coming on the studies.
Wahoo Church, 4517 CR319, Bushnell, FL. 352-793-6015 www.wahoochurch.org or ofﬁce@wahoochurch.org See all our hours in the worship section of this paper.