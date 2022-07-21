Dozens of teens took part in a summer Friday Night Done Right Summer Nights event on Friday, July 15.
The fun was hosted by Sumter CAP (Community Action Partnership) Prevention Coalition, part of E3 Family Solutions.
According to CAP coordinator Rozanne Grady, they’re pleased that 63 teens took part in the fun, which included games, music and food.
The events are community efforts, with support from Sumter Youth Center, Fire Ministries, Mike Scott Plumbing, Patrick Grady, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Kona Ice.
The night is designed to help teens make “the healthy, smart choice to be substance free.”
The event is for all students in grades six through 12, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the scheduled nights and all events are at the Sumter Youth Center in Bushnell at 841 East County Road 48 –Bushnell.
There’s free food and a recreation room with pool tables, foosball, board games and karaoke.
On July 22, there’ll be a water slide and obstacle course and on July 28, it’s Sumter Got Talent! Night.