This year’s district baseball tournaments were hosted in Bushnell. Those represented were the Sumter Baseball Wolfpack, the Ocala Rotary Sportsplex, Belleview Youth Baseball, Umatilla Babe Ruth, South Lake Youth Sports, Tavares Babe Ruth and Leesburg Baseball. The games were held at the Kenny Dixon Sports Complex in Bushnell.
The 12u Sumter Baseball League Wolfpack boys won the District 10 title this week, while the Umatilla Babe Ruth Baseball 12u took second place to finish their tournament.
The Sumter Baseball Wolfpack 10u also brought home the District 10 title, with the Sorrento Babe Ruth taking second.
League president Kevin Davenport said the two teams have both taken the district titles for two years in a row now. Both teams will move on to the state tournaments in Boca Raton.
Rookies finished second at districts (runner-up district champs) and T-ball finished third at districts, according to Davenport.
Both qualified for the state tournament that will be held later this month in Oviedo.