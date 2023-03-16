Perrone has love for music
“I love music, it is a way for a person to express themselves, as well as show their talent. Music can show many things like love or sorrow and many more. Music is also just what makes me happy when sometimes other things cannot,” said Zane Perrone – the South Sumter High School Raider Band percussion lieutenant.
A senior, she has been playing music since she was in sixth grade and said it’s her father, Pete Perrone, that she credits her pursuit of music.
“His being a music teacher and artist himself has influenced my life.”
She said plays mainly pitched instruments, like the marimba and the vibraphone.
At 18, she said she ended up choosing percussion because her dad was in the percussion section and she wasn’t interested in playing the flute.
She’s also the head of hair and makeup in the drama club.
“I was in band for four years and applied for the role. I have been in the drama club doing makeup for three years, and hair for two,” she said, noting that she applied for the roles in both groups.
As for her strengths, she said she would like to think it’s, “… my persistence and patience.”
Her long term goal through music is to please herself and others.
In life, she said it’s to do what she believes is right for her.
Along with music and drama, she enjoys art.
Things like, “…painting or photography, cooking/baking, reading, the ocean/aquatic animals and Legos.”
Her mother, Alia Perrone, “…is an elementary school teacher who studied marine biology and is extremely loving. My father, Pete Perrone, is the band director/music teacher at South Sumter High School. My sister, Ryan Perrone, works at the local animal shelter.”
Anything that others might be surprised to learn about her?
“I want to be either a chef with my own restaurant or a baker with my own bakery.
She said she’s an extremely tactile person. In getting things done, she said she works on smaller sections then puts them all together.
And while she loves music, it’s something takes a lot of work from those dedicated to it.
She said the most difficult part of learning music was “Learning all of the different rhythms and timings.”
For her, the easiest was “Learning how to read notes from different clefs.”
Sumter students earn honors at district FBLA competition
The following Sumter County students were placed at the FBLA District competition.
Bringing home first place district honors were - Emma Bogue in Agribusiness, Kayla Bui in Impromptu Speaking, Ja’karia Caswell in Business Presentation, Mariah Derby-Wine in Introduction to Public Speaking, Miguel Naranjo in Securities and Investments, Abigail Ortega in Business Presentation, Chrissy Wells in Organizational Leadership, Rebecca Stephens in Parliamentary Procedure.
Bringing home second place district honors were: Reese Davis in Business Calculations, Savannah Stephens in Agribusiness, Amber Le Arnold in International Business, Dylan Benzel in Securities and Investments, Davis Reese in Business Calculations, Maisie Vega in Organizational Leadership.
Bringing home third place honors from the district competition were: Jozlin Bell in Journalism and Eva Sullivan in Introduction to Business Communications.
Along with her first place in parliamentary, Stephens was named the 2024 FBLA District 10 Parliamentarian.
Cats wrap season
The Wildwood Wildcats Boys’ Basketball team lost their bid for the Florida High School Athletic Association state championship on Tuesday, Feb. 21 in the regional finals by just three points.
The game went to Williston, 66-63.
The Cats scored 11 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second and 22 in the third, adding another 15 in the fourth for their 63 points.
High scorer for the game was Adyn Corbin with 21 points on the board, followed by Ben Bellamy and Demetrice McCray, each adding 15 points.
Zechariah Poyser added five points, Vincent Brown, Jr. added three points and Jamari Dickens and Clifton Johnson each added two points to the Cats’ total.
Poyser made six assists in the game, Corbin made two and Dickens made one. Dickens also blocked twice.
The Wildwood Wildcats players for this season were: Adyn Corbin, Ben Bellamy, Clifton Johnson, Dallas Isham, Demetrice McCray, Jah’Nathan Munn, Jamari Dickens, Malachi Martin, Sharef Jackson, Terriyon Bryant, Vernell Brown, Vincent Brown, Jr. and Zechariah Poyser.
Coaches were Dewaine Lyals, Deontaie Weaver and Bob Traina.
Lake Tech to hose open house
Lake Technical College invites you to attend the Career TechXpo open house event on Monday, April 3 at the Eustis Campus or on Monday, April 10 at The Institute of Public Safety in Tavares. Lake Tech offers over 30 career and technical programs that will prepare you for a successful “Career in a Year!”
During the TechXpo, you will be able to meet industry experts, tour in-demand programs, interact with current Lake Tech students, engage with hands-on activities and get your questions answered.
“TechXpo is a great opportunity for the community to explore the various CTE opportunities Lake Tech has to offer. It is a great way to speak directly with program faculty who can answer any questions regarding program requirements. It is much more beneficial to see the program offerings in the classroom setting and tour the facilities and see the equipment,” said pharmacy instructor Candace Chaklos.
“Many potential students are not always aware of what career opportunities are out there for them, and this showcase can help a student make a decision that can change their future and provide them gainful experience that will provide job stability in the future. Come experience the program in action rather than read about a program online.”
Admissions, financial aid and business office team members will be on site to guide you in the application and enrollment process. Also, available only to attendees on the night of TechXpo, is the chance to be awarded a $500 scholarship toward your tuition.
The event is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Career TechXpo is free, but registration is recommended through Eventbrite or at www.laketech.org .
Nikolai, Willard named to RIT Dean’s List
P.J. Nikolai of Wildwood, and Kaylee Willard of The Villages were both named to the Rochester Institute of Technology Dean’s List.
Nikolai is in the chemistry program and Willard is in the accounting technology program.
Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.
Rochester Institute of Technology is home to creators, entrepreneurs, innovators and researchers, with more than 19,700 students enrolled. Founded in 1829, they offer more than 200 career-oriented and professional programs, making it among the largest private universities in the U.S.