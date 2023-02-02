Man burglarizes five storage units in two hours
On Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at approximately 3:30 a.m., a semi-truck, pulling a pulling a car trailer, is seen pulling up near rental storage units located on S.R. 471, in Webster.
According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, in a time span of two hours, a white male is seen on video burglarizing five separate storage units.
Anyone with information please contact the criminal investigations division at 352-793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477). Please reference case number 23-421.
Three dogs found dead in dumpster
Three dogs, appearing to be black mouth cur, were found dead in a dumpster in the area of C.R. 476B and SW 62nd Way in Bushnell.
The dogs, about the same age, were mostly tan in color, with black around their mouths and ears.
The sheriff’s office was contacted at 11:59 a.m.
Animal Cruelty detectives will work in conjunction with the State Attorney’s Office Animal Cruelty Task Force on the investigation.
If you have information about this case please contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office 352-793-2621 or to remain anonymous please contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477).
Teen arrested for grand theft
A 13-year-old was arrested on Friday, Jan. 13, after the sheriff’s office responded to suspicious person report. It was approximately 6 a.m. when the sheriff’s office was notified that a person on a golf cart appeared to be hide every time a car passed.
Deputies located the juvenile on N. West Street and Palm Ave.
According to the sheriff’s office, the juvenile reportedly said the golf cart belonged to a friend. When the deputy went to the patrol vehicle to run a check on the golf cart, the teen fled on foot, but they found him in a shed behind a nearby business. During the investigation, deputies learned that the 13-year-old juvenile trespassed onto South Sumter High School’s property, where he gained entry into the gymnasium and took multiple items.
Later, he reportedly took a golf cart belonging to the school and drove it around Bushnell, near West Street and Palm Ave, where deputies discovered him.
According to the sheriff’s office, the juvenile was taken into custody and booked into the Sumter County Detention Center on charges of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, grand theft, trespassing on school grounds and resisting an officer without violence.