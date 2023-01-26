Sumter District Schools are celebrating an improved graduation rate for the 2021-2022 school year, with a graduation rate of 93.1% - higher than the state average of 87.3%.
“Sumter’s graduation rate was ranked eighth in the state for the year,” said Sumter School Supt. Rick Shirley.
“Of course, we want 100% of our students to graduate, but what an accomplishment by students and staff. We still have some work to do but one of our goals is continuous improvement and that does seem to be happening.
“I’m very appreciative of a supportive school board and conscientious staff that wants every student to graduate and be enrolled, enlisted or employed,” Shirley said.
Additionally, all subcategories of students ranked above the state average. For example, Sumter’s Students with Disabilities ranked eighth in Florida and graduated 92.3% compared to the state’s 89.5%.
Students who qualified for free and reduced lunch ranked 12th in the state and had a graduation rate of 89.5% compared to the state’s 83.1%.
Sumter’s English Language Learners ranked second in the state and graduated 92.9% compared to the state’s 73%.
Each high school in the district also demonstrated an increase in graduation rates, with all three scoring well above the state average.
“Sumter’s students, parents and teachers worked cooperatively to make these numbers possible,” Shirley said.