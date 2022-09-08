Curtis Shaw was honored this year for his dedication in working through the Sumter Prep Academy Training and Trades Program and signing a letter of intent or a full-time job with Better Life Academy in Sumterville. Sumter Prep staff hosted a recognition and letter of intent ceremony for Shaw, as he moved from student to full-time employee.
Shaw came to Sumter Prep in October of last year – not a troublesome teen, but rather, someone who just wasn’t interested in school.
His mom, Leslie White, let her son know that dropping out of high school wasn’t an option for him. At the time, he was a senior at South Sumter High School.
With humor, he said he was disinterested for the first “two, two and a half, maybe three years’ of high school.
“I didn’t have that much interest and I didn’t care as much,” he said of his feelings toward school. Although he didn’t do troublesome things, he said stayed in trouble because of his grades.
“Mr. Epperson, at South Sumter High School. pulled me into his office and made me realize,” Shaw said.
“I would not have graduated if I had stayed.”
All the while, his mom was pushing him – letting him know he had to graduate this year.
It was in the fall of last year that he met with Epperson. Shaw was given the option of attending Sumter Prep Academy and his mother had him transferred in October.
Through the Sumter Prep program, he started with Better Life on Jan. 27 of this year.
He said he was “Really nervous, last time I moved schools, I really did not like it and I didn’t want to have that feeling again.”
But he ended up knowing a couple of the students at Sumter Prep, so the transition was easier.
As for Better Life, Shaw said he’s good with kids, but he thought the job at the Sumterville school was going to be more challenging, so he wasn’t really sure about working there.
He said it’s definitely challenging and at first, he didn’t think it would suit him because it was, “…not my field.”
“But I was told that if you put in enough effort, anything can be your field,” he added.
His feelings changed about the job, when he realized he might be able to make a difference for some of the students.
“In a way, I believed that I could help them better their lives, help them with their social skills, help them make friends easier,” he said, adding, “How we live right now, I hope the same for them.”
“I feel like I’ve changed two or three kids’ lives so far. I can’t say for sure, I don’t’ know how they feel, but I feel like I’ve changed their perspectives,” he said.
It’s something that he said feels “Undeniably amazing.”
Better Life director Jennifer Haines said Shaw wasn’t quite sure about the job when he first came on board. And she wasn’t quite sure that he would work out. She knew he was capable, but just wasn’t sure where he was with it.
At the school, they deal with students who have a variety of communication skills – some non-verbal, some that use devices to communicate and some that have full speech capabilities.
“When he first started, he wasn’t too sure,” she said, adding that they pair new hires with students and see how they do, observing and letting them get a real feel what the job is about.
“We don’t sugarcoat anything,” she said.
She said after the first week, Shaw was on board. He didn’t miss a single day, working Monday through Thursdays, and even asking to come in Fridays, as the end of the school year neared.
They’re only obligated to Mondays through Thursdays, she said.
Shaw also formed a special bond with one particular student he’s working with.
He successfully completed a 40-hour course, without an issue, leaving his next step as the test that would certify him as a registered behavior technician. Now 19, he was waiting to take a test that will certify him.
He’s found another benefit in the job, too.
“For me, in the future, I feel this can be a good advantage, if I ever have kids.”
As a technician, Shaw will work with the students completing their treatment plans – whatever that is – communication, social and life skills. The plans are written based on the student’s needs.
He said he was proud of his mom and her support.
“She’s the main reason why I made it here today and I can’t thank her enough.”
“She’s been an amazing mother,” Shaw added.
“I’ve tried, I’ve done my best,” White said.
As for her son, she said she has a lot to be proud of in him.
“For one, he’s graduated,” she said, noting where he has come today.
“And I know he’s going to go farther.”